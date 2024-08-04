Man Arrested at Morgan Wallen Concert After Threatening to Shoot Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes



An Illinois man is behind bars after he threatened to shoot Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes during the Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a statement over the weekend, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Aaron Brown of Winchester, Illinois faces a Class E felony of Making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree after he threatened to shoot Kelce and Mahomes at the event Aug. 2 show.

“According to court records, Kansas City police detectives and intelligence analysts in the Kansas City Fusion Center working at GEHA field at Arrowhead on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, officers were monitoring threats at a planned concert when they observed on X (Twitter) a threat against two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, were present at the event,” the statement reads. “The defendant confirmed to police where he was located at Arrowhead. The concert was delayed for 40 minutes while the defendant was located.”

Brown was charged on Saturday, Aug. 3, and a $15,000/10 percent bond was set.

The New York Post also revealed what the threat was. “Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I’ll take the f–kin shot. F–k em!”

Brown allegedly added, “Also f–k you bitch!! (hand emoji with middle finger up twice) @[redacted],”

When confronted with the post, Brown told law enforcement officials, “It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was also present with him and Travis Kelce during the Morgan Wallen show.

Morgan Wallen Wears Harrison Butker Jersey During Arrowhead Stadium Concert

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen was seen rocking a Harrison Butker jersey while performing his show at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were captured in a photo with Morgan Wallen after the show. Wallen star ended his performance by telling the crowd to “always stand up for what [they] believe in.”

Butker caused quite a stir in early May over his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College. “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” he said. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

Harrison Butker then said the female graduates have more to look forward to instead their careers.“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

He advised the male graduates to be “unapologetic” in their masculinity and to “fight against the cultural emasculation of men.”

Since then speech went viral, Butker has been accused of being “bigoted” and “misogynistic.”