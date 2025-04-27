9-dead-after-man-drives-into-crowd-at-street-festival

Nine people are dead and many others were injured after a man drove into a crowd during a street festival over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

According to AP News, the tragic incident occurred at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday. The vehicle entered the street at approximately 8:14 p.m. local time and struck people.

“Nine people were killed and more than 20 were injured in what the Vancouver police are describing as a car ramming attack,” Prime Minister Mark Carnery shared in a statement. “An investigation is ongoing to determine how and why this horrific attack occurred.”

The Canadian prime minister then said, “Authorities have confirmed that one person is in custody, and it is believed they acted alone.”

A Vancouver Resident Was Arrested At the Scene Of the Street Festival Attack

It was further confirmed by law enforcement that a 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section is overseeing the investigation.

“At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” law enforcement stated.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai also shared during a press conference that bystanders apprehended the man arrested at the scene.

In a video circulating on social media, the alleged suspect was seen in a black hoodie with his back against a chain-link fence while being surrounded by bystanders, who were screaming at him.

“I’m sorry,” the man said, as he held his hand to his head

Rai declared to speak on the video. However, he confirmed the suspect in custody was a “lone male” who was “known to police in certain circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Carney said authorities do not believe there is any active threat to Canadians. “Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son, or a daughter. Those families are living every family’s nightmare.”

“And to them and to the many others who were injured, to the Filipino Canadian community,” Carney added. “And to everyone in Vancouver, I would like to offer my deepest condolences.”