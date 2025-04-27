cult-favorite-theme-park-will-not-reopen-for-2025

A cult-favorite theme park announced it will, unfortunately, not be reopening to the public this upcoming fall.

Land at Oz, a Wizard of Oz theme park in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, announced it won’t be reopening for its Autumn of Oz event this year. This is due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

“Following Hurricane Helene’s impact on North Carolina, we’ve been reminded of the critical importance of long-term sustainability and preparedness,” the theme park’s staff shared in a statement. “With that in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to place Autumn of Oz on pause for 2025 in order to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the event and park itself.”

The staff shared that their goal is to reopen in 2026. However, before they can move forward, they must thoroughly evaluate key aspects of the Auturm of Oz. This includes guest experience, operations, infrastructure, and overall event sustainability.

“This pause will allow us to make thoughtful decisions that protect the magic of the event,” the staff continued. “We understand this is disappointing news, but it is a necessary step for the continued success of Autumn at Oz and The Land of Oz. We deeply appreciate your dedication and contributions to making this event so special.”

The staff further stated they will keep fans informed with updates during the evaluation process. “The Land of Oz remains a treasured part of our region’s history,” the staff added. “And we are actively exploring ways to share it with visitors in new and meaningful ways.”

The Theme Park’s Autumn of Oz Festival Is Considered the Largest Oz Festival in the World

According to the Land of Oz’s website, the Autumn of Oz Festival is considered the largest Oz festival.

“A combination of your standard festival with arts [and] crafts, handmade tickets, memorabilia, [and] food vendors,” the website reads. “It also includes a complete immersive theatrical experience. Where guests are engulfed into the classic story as you travel to the Gale Kansas Farm, through the tornado experience, and down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City.”

Visitors of the festival will get to meet their favorite characters. They can also experience live performances and shop for their favorite Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

“While Emerald City and the balloon ride no longer exist,” the website added. “The Land of Oz builds a temporary Emerald City area complete with a stage show, food vendors, and shopping for guests to enjoy during the festival.”

The festival would also have an Over the Rainbow observation deck and scenic life ride.