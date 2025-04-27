JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs Split During a ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After-Party

The former partner of JoJo Siwa says they are in a “state of shock” after they say the reality TV star suddenly dumped them at a Celebrity Big Brother after-party.

In a video posted on Instagram, Australian influencer Kath Ebbs admitted that they were “humiliated” after Siwa ended things with them. In a more extended version of the video, which was deleted from their TikTok account, Ebbs accused the former Dance Moms star of “emotionally cheating” while on Celebrity Big Brother.

Kath Ebbs’ claims come just after fans watched JoJo Siwa grow close with fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes. Many fans even speculated that the two were more than just friends. Especially after they cuddled and shared a tearful goodbye. Hughes even kissed Siwa on the cheek, and she said she loved him.

Hughes declared Siwa was one of his favorite people he’s ever come across. Siwa agreed and joked that she never thought she would say that about a straight man.

However, she later admitted that she was “confused” and “guilty” for how happy she had been.

“Everything we saw unfold on what I thought was a fake reality show,” Ebbs said. “Where I didn’t need to worry about the validity of my relationship, was, in fact, laced in a lot of truth.”

Ebbs further stated that watching the show was “very unsettling and very hurtful” to them. “I did feel betrayed by the things that I saw conspire,” they noted.

Ebbs also said they wanted to address their feelings of hurt and work through them. However, they felt “further humiliated” after Siwa ended the relationship.

“I was told that there are confused feelings there – do with that what you will,” Ebbs said. “And that they had realized in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with.”

They then noted that the situation was so shocking they felt “kind of subhuman.”

While on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo Siwa came to a realization of her sexuality. “I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian,” she said. “And I think being here I’ve realized, ‘Oh, I’mnot a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.”

Siwa and Ebbs were first romantically linked in December 2024.