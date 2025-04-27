Ousted US Congressman George Santos Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For Wired Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

Former US Congressman George Santos has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Videos by Suggest

Multiple media outlets reported that prosecutors in the case asked for 87 months in prison while the ex-politician’s legal team requested he serve just two years, which is the minimum sentence for aggravated identity theft.

Santos allegedly apologized for his actions while crying in the courtroom on Friday. “I cannot rewrite the past,” he said. “But I can control the road ahead.”

The judge who was overseeing the case responded to the Santos’ apology by noting, “You got elected with your words, most of which were lies.”

Santos was charged with 23 federal felony crimes. In December 2023, he became the first member of Congress to be expelled in more than 20 years.

Santos will be reporting to prison on Jul. 25.

George Santos Allegedly Laundered Funds From His Campaign Using Credit Cards Belonging to Contributors

BBC reported that the US federal government alleged George Santos had laundered campaign funds to pay for his personal expenses. He also illegally claimed unemployment benefits and lied to the Federal Election Committee (FEC).

Prosecutors further revealed he charged more than $44,000 to his campaign for months using credit cards belonging to contributors, who were unaware of his actions.

In 2024, Santos admitted to theft and applied for unemployment. He also said he made false statements and omissions on financial statements submitted to the US House Ethics Committee and the FEC.

Along with his prison sentence, Santos was ordered to pay $374,000 in restitution. He turned to Cameo, a platform that allows people to purchase personalized videos from celebrities, to raise the funds.

Santos won New York’s 3rd district seat in 2022. The Republican representative held his seat from January 2023 to December of the same year.

While serving in Congress, Santos was accused of making numerous false claims, including his mother surviving the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. He also allegedly stole money from a fundraiser for a dying dog.

Amid the investigation, the US House Ethics Committee accused Santos of misusing campaign funds for personal benefits. This included Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions.

Sanots once stated that while he was a supporter of President Trump, he would not ask for a pardon.

“If the president thinks I’m worthy of any level of clemency that is bestowed upon him, he can go ahead and do it,” he said. “But for me to seek a pardon is to deny accountability and responsibility.”

However, he eventually stated he would ask for a pardon if he received a prison sentence. “You bet your sweet a– I would,” he told famed entertainment news blogger, Perez Hilton.