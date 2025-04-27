Billy Ray Cyrus Says New Love Elizabeth Hurley Reached Out As He Was ‘Knocked Down’ In Life

Not long after hard launching his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus shared more details about his time with the actress so far.

While appearing on Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show, Cyrus spoke about meeting Hurley while filming 2022’s holiday flick Christmas in Paradise on Nevis. He had separated from his first ex-wife, Tish, months prior.

“We did very few scenes together,” he recalled. “But the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

Cyrus then said, “The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different.”

However, he said they “didn’t speak for two years” after the film. During that time, he was experiencing a difficult period.

“I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Get It get any tougher?'” he said. “For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you. And in this moment… a friend reached out.”

Cyrus said he didn’t recognize the number of the person who sent him a text. He then revealed that the message was along the lines of “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough, and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner, you’ve got a friend in your corner.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Said Elizabeth Hurley’s Message Reminded Him of a Johnny Cash Interaction

The country singer said the message reminded him of an interaction he once had with Johnny Cash in 1992. He recalled the discussion occurred when he was “taking a bit of a pounding” from critics.

“Johnny said, ‘Hey, you know, just remember that all things that are good come from almighty God above and that stuff happens, and in your case… the good outweighs the bad. Let ’em have it. I’m in your corner,” Cyrus said.

He eventually figured out it was Hurley contacting him. “Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… the first who made me laugh,” Cyrus pointed out.

Cyrus went on to describe Hurley as “a great human being” before noting, “If we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She ‘s so impressively brillain. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart business woman.”

He then added, “If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything.”

Before Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus was married to Firerose. The former spouses split up months after exchanging vows. He was married to Tish for nearly 20 years before the divorce.