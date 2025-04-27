Britney Spears Serves Dance Moves in Bold New Kitchen Video

Former teen idol Britney Spears is back with a follow-up to her viral knife-dancing video, this time showcasing her twerking skills in the kitchen with her signature flair.

Videos by Suggest

On Friday, April 25, the 43-year-old mom of two tried to turn up the heat on Instagram, sharing a video of herself dancing half-nude next to a kitchen table loaded with drinks.

Image via Instagram / Britney Spears

As she swayed to the beat, her orange polka-dot crop top highlighted her toned abs, stealing the spotlight. Paired with skimpy white lingerie bottoms she cheekily tugged at while strutting toward the camera, the look screamed bold confidence. If this outfit feels familiar, it’s probably because it’s a dead ringer—or the exact same—for her now-iconic knife-wielding video that’s burned into pop culture infamy.

Image via Instagram / Britney Spears

The ’90s pop icon was clearly feeling herself, flipping her hair and throwing in some twerk attempts as she stumbled around. Her glam was classic Britney—bold black eyeliner and bright red lipstick—paired with a pink choker.

“What’s cooking???” the “I’m a Slave 4 U” crooner wrote alongside the footage.

Britney Spears Also Dropped a Post Flaunting an Apparent Mexico Getaway

Meanwhile, Spears didn’t miss a beat after her awkward dance video—she revved things up with a clip of herself hopping on a motorcycle. On Saturday, April 26, she sped over to her main Instagram page to share the moment.

In the first of a series of photos and videos from what appears to be a trip to Mexico, Spears is shown sitting on a motorcycle parked on a cobblestone street lined with shops and restaurants.

Spears rocked an off-the-shoulder red minidress paired with black heeled boots. Her blonde locks, parted down the middle, cascaded in effortless waves. She topped it all off with red beaded bracelets, a white lace choker, and stylish shades.

Image via Instagram / Britney Spears

Of course, Spears included bikini beach footage, too.

One slide in the carousel featured the middle-aged maven in a hot pink two piece.

Image via Instagram / Britney Spears

The post took a detour into shopping adventures and also introduced a new sidekick: a teddy bear dubbed “Henry,” stealing the spotlight in Britney’s delightfully chaotic caption to the post.