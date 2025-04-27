‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jiggly Caliente Dead, Cause of Death Revealed

Jiggly Caliente, a former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, passed away in the early hours of Apr. 27 while hospitalized with a “severe infection,” which resulted in one of her legs being amputated. She was 44 years old.

In a statement on Instagram, the family of Caliente, whose real name is Bianca Castro-Arabjego, shared the devastating news.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabjego, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

The family further shared, “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

They then added, “Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Jiggly Caliente First Appeared on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in 2012

Jiggly Caliente first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race during the show’s fourth season in 2012. She placed eighth during the season.

She returned to the franchise for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, season six, in 2021 and finished in 12th place.

Caliente became a judge on Drag Race Philippines in 2022 and appeared for three seasons.

Days before her death, Caliente’s family revealed one of her legs was amputated after she “experienced a serious health setback.”

“Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg,” the family shared. “Because of these circumstances, Biance will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive.”