1 Dead, 11 Wounded During a Shooting at Popular South Carolina Beach

One person has died while nearly a dozen others were wounded after a shooting at South Carolina’s popular Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

According to WMBF News, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. local time on Saturday near the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Local law enforcement confirmed 11 people were wounded in the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital. One person was shot during the officer’s response and succumbed to their injuries.

Police further reported that during an altercation, responding officers saw someone fire a gun. That was when an officer shot their firearm.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willian confirmed the person shot by police was Jerrius Davis, 18, of Bennettsville.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers its prayers and deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this incident,” the department stated.

One Witness Referred to the South Carolina Beach Shooting As ‘Scary’

While speaking to the media outlet, witness Zudia Purvis called the shooting a “scary moment.”

“I was walking the strip, and you know, I was coming back to my room,” Purvis said. “And you just hear shots going off and shots going off. Then you just hear somebody screaming for help, and then more shots pop off, and people start running and going crazy.”

Purvis then said there wasn’t much for her to think. “Like you hear, ‘bang,'” she said. “Then you see people running, you hear somebody screaming ‘help’ like you know, you don’t know what to do but to run.”

Another witness, Michael Howard, said he didn’t expect this kind of experience while on his vacation. “Seeing the victims and what happened, it definitely took a turn on the vacation,” he said.