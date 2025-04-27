3 Dead After Small Plane Crash Near Rural Airport

Three people are dead after a small plane crash near Upper Cumberland Regional Airport in Sparta, Tennessee, over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

The Federal Aviation Administration shared in a statement that a Mooney M20TN crashed south of the regional airport on Saturday. Officials revealed to NBC News that all three people on the plane perished in the crash.

The airport’s director, Dean Selby, stated that the airport had reports of an aircraft going down at approximately 11:50 a.m. local time. Shortly before the crash was reported, the Memphis Air Traffic Control Center called the airport to say it had lost communication and contact with an aircraft.

Selby confirmed the crash occurred just as the plane was making its descent into the airport. It departed from Alabama. He then said the crashed aircraft was discovered in a “remote” area.

The airport director further revealed that he would not release details about the victims’ identities until the next of kin had been notified.

Numerous Small Plane Crashes Have Occurred in Recent Months

The small plane crash near Sparta, Tennessee, is among the recent crashes that have occurred over the past few months.

Days before the Tennessee crash, another aircraft crashed and ignited a fire near Myakka Head Airport in Florida.

Law enforcement officials stated the plane was taking off when it crashed into nearby trees. The aircraft was said to have veered left as it was ascending. The crash ignited a brush fire, which was quickly put out.

There were three people onboard the plane when it crashed. All three were able to exit the aircraft unharmed. They were identified as Christopher Mischo, 35, Timothy Vasiloff, 35, and Alyssa Vasiloff, 34. One of the passengers sustained minor scrapes while navigating through the brush. No injuries required medical attention.