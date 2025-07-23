Man Accused Of Killing ‘American Idol’ Exec And Husband Allegedly Used Couple’s Gun And Called 911 Himself

Robin Kaye, an American Idol music supervisor, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, a musician, were allegedly fatally shot by 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian. New information alleges that the suspect used the couple’s gun to commit the fatal crime and even called 911 himself.

Videos by Suggest

As previously reported, Kaye and Deluca were found dead inside their Encino home on July 14. They had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, and their bodies were found in separate rooms inside the house.

A day afterward, on July 15, as reported by PEOPLE, Raymond Boodarian, an Encino resident, was arrested in connection with the killings. Allegedly, Boodarian had entered the residence and then killed with couple when they walked in on him. He has since been charged with two counts of murder and one count of residential burglary with a person.

However, new information has been shared regarding the incident. As reported by CBS News, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed that Boodarian allegedly shot Kaye and Deluca with their own gun.

This information was confirmed by a senior Los Angeles law enforcement official. However, Hochman’s sharing of the information was not received well in the DA’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Boodarian Allegedly Called 911

Furthermore, PEOPLE cited the DA’s Office by reporting that Boodarian was the one who called the police after allegedly murdering the couple at their Encino home. He allegedly provided his name, which resulted in him being tracked down and arrested.

“Police were able to ping the cellphone, find out where he lived, go to his residence and arrest him,” Hochman added.

Furthermore, an LAPD complaint detailed that the police responded to the property four days before the bodies were found.

As per the outlet, two calls were placed on July 10. The first one came from a neighbor who called about a potential burglary. The second one was from an individual who claimed to be living inside Kaye’s and Deluca’s residence.

However, no evidence of forced entry was found at the time, leaving officers to leave the residence. As reported by ABC News, it is believed that the couple was already dead or died that very same day.

Before their deaths, as reported by NBC Los Angeles, Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca were seeking to hire private security. Kaye was reportedly concerned about their safety, even feeling “threatened” about somebody walking around their home.