Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Conjure Up ‘Practical Magic 2’ Trailer

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are stirring up a sequel to the 90s classic in the first trailer for Practical Magic 2.

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Warner Bros. has finally uncorked the trailer for the sequel every aging wine mommy has been waiting for. The trailer, first shown to CinemaCon attendees last week, hints at more magical mayhem for the Owens sisters before the sequel hits theatres in September.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family,” Bullock’s Sally Owens teases in the trailer. “The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches.”

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the new ‘Practical Magic 2’ trailer. (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

The teaser introduces the new blood of the Owens clan, with Joey King and Maisie Williams looking like they’re ready to hex an ex. Meanwhile, Sally and her sister, Gillian (Nicole Kidman), are drawn into a new magical mystery tour, thanks to a mysterious newcomer played by Lee Pace.

Newcomers Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod join the cast. Meanwhile, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest return as Sally and Gilly’s quirky aunts, Frances and Jet Owens.

Fans React to ‘Practical Magic 2’ Trailer

Meanwhile, the comment section for the new trailer was abuzz with more witchy behavior than a midnight margarita circle.

“We get the Devil Wears Prada & Practical Magic 2?! 2026 finally has some joy to it,” one fan wrote under Warner Bros. YouTube post of the trailer. “Two iconic actresses in a sequel to one iconic movie. This is a YES!!!!!” another fan gushed. “The Lime and the Coconut are back!” a third fan chimed in.

In 1998’s Practical Magic, sisters Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman) try to live a normal life despite coming from a long line of witches. But when Gillian’s abusive boyfriend bites the dust, their attempt to resurrect him goes sideways, accidentally letting an evil spirit possess his body.

Over the decades, the film has bewitched generations of fans who know that the best magic starts with midnight margaritas. This makes this nostalgic sequel a no-brainer.

Mark your calendars and dust off your spellbooks. Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to fly into theaters in September 2026.