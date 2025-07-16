‘American Idol’ Producer Sought Private Security Before Tragic Murder

Weeks before American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were found dead in their Los Angeles home, Kaye reportedly sought to hire private security, feeling threatened by someone suspicious.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Kaye contacted The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, a private security company. Owner Kris Herzog told the outlet that Kaye was concerned over her safety and felt “threatened.”

“She felt threatened by somebody because of somebody around their home or around their neighborhood who felt suspicious,” Herzog said.

Just days before the tragic killings, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded to a break-in report at Kaye’s house, located on White Oak Avenue in the Encino neighborhood.

Reportedly, neighbors saw an unidentified individual hopping the residence’s fence on Thursday, July 10.

“My renter saw somebody hopping the fence, but that was back on Thursday,” neighbor Amee Faggen said. “She called 911, but we didn’t hear anything since then, so we have no idea if it’s even related or not.”

Dispatch records obtained by NBC Los Angeles showed officers arriving at the house at around 5 p.m. on July 10. However, they found no evidence of a burglary or prowler.

As per the New York Post, the couple didn’t end up hiring the private security company.

Found Dead, Suspect Arrested

On Monday, July 14, LAPD officers responded to the White Oak Avenue residence at around 2:30 p.m. They had received a call requesting a welfare check on the couple. Upon arrival, police found a trail of blood leading to the front of the house, and officers made entry through a shattered glass sliding door at the property’s rear.

Inside the home, police found Robin Kaye in the pantry and Thomas Deluca in the bathroom. They had been shot dead, with both of them suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, as per PEOPLE. Both of them were 70 years old.

A day later, on Tuesday, July 15, police arrested 22-year-old Encino resident Raymond Boodarian in connection with the killings. These appear to be random, as police have yet to determine any connection between Boodarian and the victims.

It is unclear whether Boodarian was the man who attempted to enter the residence on July 10.