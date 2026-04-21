US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe

US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has officially resigned amid an investigation into her alleged misconduct.

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The former labor secretary was facing a probe by the US Labor Department’s inspector general into potential misconduct.

White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed Chavez-DeRemer’s department in a post on X. “Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector.”

He further stated that Keith Sonderling will be acting labor secretary.

In a statement of her own, Chavez-DeRemer shared on X, “While my time serving in the Administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn’t mean I will stop fighting for American workers. I am looking forward to what the future has in store as I depart for the private sector.”

According to NBC News, multiple top staffers of Chavez-DeRemer have been placed on administrative leave or have already left the department during the investigation.

Chavez-DeRemer’s attorney, Nick Oberheiden, shared with NBC News that the resignation was “not the result of legal wrongdoing.” He referred to it as a “personal decision.”

Chavez-DeRemer is the third member of President Trump’s cabinet to depart in the past couple of months. Kristi Noem stepped down as Secretary of Homeland Security last month. Weeks later, Pam Bondi left her position as US Attorney General.

Chavez-DeRemer Faces Multiple Misconduct Allegations

Just before she resigned, Chavez-DeRemer was facing multiple allegations of misconduct. Among them was her alleged pursuit of a romantic relationship with a subordinate. There were also accusations of sexual assault against Chavez-DeRemer’s husband.

Two of her top aides stepped down following an investigation into alleged “travel fraud.”

“It is not in Secretary Chavez DeRemer ’s interest to comment on unverified (and unverifiable) information that potentially stems from inside sources like investigators who, under federal law, would have been barred from disclosing investigate details,” Oberheiden told NBC News. “What motive other than political ambush, one may ask, would anyone have to leak updates on an internal audit?”

Chavez-DeRemer previously served as a Republican congresswoman from Oregon. She lost her 2024 re-election bid after serving one term.