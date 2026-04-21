Keira Knightley’s Marriage Facing Scrutiny After Husband’s Latest Outing

Keira Knightley’s husband of over a decade raised some eyebrows recently after ditching a beloved token of their marriage during a public outing.

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James Righton, the former Klaxons singer, was recently spotted out and about without a notable accessory: his wedding ring. According to The Daily Mail, the 42-year-old cycled through north London looking rather grim-faced. He sported a colorful plaid jacket and a baseball cap that read ‘I don’t work here’—a sentiment that, given the missing ring, some might find a tad on the nose.

Keira Knightley and James Righton (sporting his wedding ring) in 2014. (Photo by Yunus Kaymaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The couple, who share daughters Edie, ten, and Delilah, six, were last seen together with their wedding rings firmly on earlier this month. It’s unclear if Righton simply forgot his ring before his bike ride, or if there’s more to the story.

Keira Knightley Herself Caused a Stir Concerning Her Marriage in February

This isn’t the first time the couple has hinted at trouble. Back in February, Knightley, 41, also sparked speculation when she stopped using her husband’s surname in official documents. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, previously listed as Keira Christine Righton, changed her name back to Keira Christine Knightley at Companies House. According to The Daily Mail, the change relates to her performing arts company, KCK Boo Ltd, which held over £11 million in assets at the time of its latest accounts.

Rashida Jones, James Righton, Keira Knightley, and Glenn Close at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week on February 22, 2026. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Amid speculation, representatives for the actress clarified that the name change was purely to comply with new identity verification rules. These rules require the name to match her official ID rather than her married name.

Knightley and Righton tied the knot in 2013, just two years after a fateful meeting at a dinner party. The notoriously private pair kept things low-key, with a small ceremony attended by close friends like Sienna Miller. In true movie star fashion, the bride opted for a chic Chanel dress and matching jacket for her “I do’s.”

Here’s hoping this is all just much ado about nothing and the couple is simply too busy for jewelry and paperwork.