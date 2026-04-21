King Charles Honors Queen Elizabeth’s 100th Birthday

On the day the late Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 100, King Charles III is honoring the memory of his mother.

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On April 21, the day the late Queen Elizabeth II would have celebrated her 100th birthday, King Charles shared a touching video tribute on YouTube to honor his mother’s legacy. The Queen passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, after which Charles ascended the throne.

“Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother’s 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate anew the many blessings of her memory,” the 77-year-old monarch began in his message.

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“Queen Elizabeth’s ‘promise with destiny kept’ shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond,” Charles continued. “Her near-century was one of remarkable change — and yet through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast, and wholly devoted to the people she served.”

King Charles Notes Personal Connection Queen Elizabeth Forged with Her People

King Charles expressed that millions will remember the late queen, not just for her reign as sovereign, but for the personal connections she made with her people. These encounters included “a smile” or “a kind word that lifted spirits.”

“Much about the times we now live in, I suspect, may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon,” Charles added. “For, as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, age just 14, we can each play our part ‘to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.’ It is a belief which I share, with all my heart.”

In a solemn conclusion to his tribute, Charles urged people to set aside their differences and unite for a “better, happier tomorrow” that is “rooted in peace, justice, prosperity and security.” He finished with a personal and heartfelt message, “In this, I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling Mama. You remain forever in our hearts and prayers.”

Queen Elizabeth’s 100th Birthday Celebration Included Royal Family Members and Several Centenarians

Meanwhile, many members of the royal family attended the palace reception, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, and the Duke of Kent.

According to PEOPLE, the guest list also included several centenarians celebrating their 100th birthdays. The group enjoyed a birthday cake decorated with a gold “100,” and the King presented them with their centenary cards in person.