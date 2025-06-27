Police Called to Brad Pitt’s Home

Authorities are on the case after a break-in at a home reportedly owned by veteran actor Brad Pitt.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a break-in on Wednesday night at a home in the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

Three suspects entered the home through the front window, searched through the property, and left with various items, according to Officer Drake Madison, per the AP.

Madison added he couldn’t disclose who owns or lives in the home, and there’s no information yet on what was stolen.

However, Pitt purchased the home for $5.5 million in April 2023, according to the AP, which cited the commercial real estate website Traded.

Reportedly, Pitt was not at the residence during the break-in, as he’s currently promoting his latest film, F1. The film hits theaters today.

Brad Pitt’s Reported Break-in Follows a Series of Similar Incidents in Los Angeles and Southern California

This is the latest in a series of burglaries in recent years targeting high-end neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Southern California, where celebrities and VIPs have been affected.

Actor Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home was burglarized on Valentine’s Day.

A week earlier, the Southern California home of Los Angeles Football Club forward Olivier Giroud, a member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning team, was burglarized. Thieves stole what a source described as “a significant amount” of jewelry and other valuables.

On December 9, the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was burglarized while he was in Texas, where his team secured a 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. This month, three men from Chile were charged in connection with the break-in.

Authorities report that several prominent athletes’ homes have been targeted in recent burglaries, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and NBA players Luka Dončić, Bobby Portis, and Mike Conley Jr.

Last November, the NFL and NBA warned players about break-ins, some happening while they were traveling for work.

Authorities have not confirmed if the crimes are linked to South American burglary crews, known for targeting high-end homes across the country and operating in the Los Angeles area for over a decade.