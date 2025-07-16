‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor And Husband Killed In LA Home, Suspect Arrested

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home following a welfare check. They were shot in the head multiple times, and a suspect has now been arrested.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by PEOPLE, citing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14. Police officers conducted a welfare check at the married couple’s home on White Oak Avenue in Encino.

Upon entering the home, police found Kaye and Deluca in separate rooms, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene after Los Angeles Fire Department first responders arrived at the Encino house.

Both of them were 70 years old.

The LAPD confirmed that a suspect. 22-year-old Encino resident Raymond Boodarian was arrested in connection with the killings.

According to authorities, it is believed that the couple walked in on the suspect in their home.

“The victims returned home while the suspect had gained entry into the residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives,” authorities said, as per PEOPLE. “The victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.”

LAPD revealed that a trail of blood was found leading to the front of the property. Police made entry through a shattered glass sliding door, located at the back of the house.

Additionally, it was revealed that Kaye was found in the pantry of the residence. Deluca was found in the bathroom. Their killings are believed to be random, as there is no connection between the couple and Boodarian, although that is still under investigation.

Previous Break-In Attempt

Days before their deaths, police were called on Thursday, July 10, with neighbors reporting a break-in at Kaye’s residence.

“My renter saw someone hopping the fence back on Thursday and she called 911,” Amee Faggen, a resident, told KTLA. “But we [haven’t] heard anything since then, so we have no idea if it’s even related or not.”

Whether the reported break-in is connected to Boodarian is still unknown.

Robin Kaye worked for American Idol‘s music department from 2002 and 2023. Her career also saw her working for Waylon Jennings in Nashville, with her representing other artists such as Andrea Bocelli and Kenny Loggins.

Her husband, Thomas Deluca, was a respected musician and songwriter who released a restored album in 2022, titled Street Rock.

An American Idol spokesperson shared a statement with PEOPLE, stating that they are “devastated” to hear about the killings.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” the statement said. “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”