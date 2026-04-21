Starbucks Plots $100 Million Expansion

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Starbucks announced Tuesday it will invest $100 million to establish its Southeast headquarters in Nashville.

The announcement on April 21 revealed ambitious plans for the new corporate office, which is expected to employ up to 2,000 people in various corporate roles over the next few years.

The move has left some wondering if the coffee giant is planning to ghost its long-standing headquarters in Seattle, as reported by the Nashville Business Journal.

Last month, Starbucks announced it would offer relocation opportunities to several Seattle-based employees. The company confirmed that Seattle will remain its North American and global headquarters.

Starbucks Mum on Relocation Details for Seattle Employees Open to Moving to Nashville

However, the news release released on Tuesday did not provide any specific details about these relocation opportunities or any other information beyond its plans to create jobs in Music City.

Photo by Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Instead of focusing on quotes from leaders, the article highlighted quotes from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, and heads of economic development.

“Tennessee is known nationwide for its strong values and fiscally conservative approach to business, and we are proud to add Starbucks to the strong roster of brands that place their trust in our business climate and skilled workforce. As Starbucks continues to shape their brand and expand their operations, we’re grateful that they have chosen to build a future here, creating up to 2,000 quality jobs for Tennesseans,” Lee explained in the news release.

The company also announced its Nashville office will house sourcing operations teams, who will benefit from the city’s skilled workforce and proximity to key suppliers.

Meanwhile, the move doesn’t necessarily signal a major shift from Seattle. Tuesday’s news release referred to the city as the “company’s global headquarters.”

“The Nashville office will directly support continued coffeehouse expansion and rising customer demand, particularly in the southeastern U.S., while working closely with the company’s global headquarters in Seattle,” the news release added.