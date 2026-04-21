Wisconsin Teen Shares The Moment A Bobcat Snuck Up Behind Him In Wild Video

A Wisconsin teenager has gone viral after sharing dramatic footage of the moment a bobcat silently stalked and then attacked him during a turkey hunt.

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Carson Bender, 19, captured the encounter on April 18 while hunting on private land near Nekoosa, roughly 100 miles north of Madison. He had positioned himself at the base of a tree, dressed in full camouflage, and was focused on a group of turkeys moving into range when he sensed something behind him.

Instead of turning abruptly and risking spooking the birds, Bender raised his phone and used the reverse camera to check his surroundings. The video revealed a bobcat standing just a few yards away, watching him intently. “I was like, uh-oh,” he later told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, describing the moment he realized he was no longer alone.

The footage shows the animal standing completely still for a very long time. Only creeping closer in complete silence very occasionally. After a while, the bobcat raised its paw, ready to strike.

In a lightning-quick lunge, the bobcat grabbed Bender’s arm, briefly mauling him before he managed to shake it off. The video cuts out during the attack.

Young Teen Shook Off Bobcat Attack With Only Minor Scratches

Despite the intensity of the moment, Bender escaped with relatively minor injuries, including scratches and small skin breaks. He sought medical attention and did receive treatment, but not before taking one last shot at the turkeys, who somehow were still milling around undisturbed.

Unfortunately, Bender missed. “I think I was a little amped up from the bobcat encounter,” he theorized.

Wildlife experts note that while predators such as bobcats may approach turkey calls out of curiosity, physical attacks on humans remain extremely rare. Most animals retreat once they detect something unusual.

The video has since drawn widespread attention online, with viewers reacting to both the suddenness of the attack and Bender’s calm response.

Undeterred, Bender returned to the same hunting spot the following morning, showing both his resilience and familiarity with the outdoors. His footage now serves as a rare and striking example of how unpredictable wildlife encounters can be, even for experienced hunters.