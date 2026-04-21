Former Fox News Star Says He Will Be ‘Tormented’ By His Support of President Trump For ‘A Long Time’

Continuing to escalate his feud with President Trump, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson says he will be “tormented” by his support of the world leader for a “long time.”

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During the latest episode of his self-titled show, Carlson spoke to his brother, Buckley, who once wrote speeches for Trump. He admitted regretting his once-unwavering support for the 45th/47th President.

“You and I and everyone else who supported him, you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him, I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure,” Tucker said to Buckley. It’s not enough to say, ‘I changed my mind.’ Or like, ‘Oh, this is bad, I’m out.’ It’s like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.”

Tucker then stated, “So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

He went on to slam Trump’s character.

“Was this always the plan?” he asked. “You don’t want to be a conspiracy nut, but, like, clearly there were signs of low character, we knew that, but it didn’t…”

Buckley interrupted, “Sort of the norm, actually, these days!”

Tucker also questioned the President’s loyalty. “The only people he has been loyal to are the neocons and his donors,” he bitterly declared.

Trump and Carlson’s Fallout Occurred Over the Iran War

Although he was a devoted Trump supporter for years, Carlson began to waver when Trump launched a conflict with Iran.

The former Fox News host stated the decision to attack Iran had betrayed Trump’s famous MAGA movement.

In a recent Truth Social rant, Trump slammed Carlson as well as Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones for their Iran conflict criticism.

“They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them,” Trump stated. “They’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”