Mama June Shannon Reportedly Bringing Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Ashes on Upcoming Disney World Trip

Not exactly what anyone would think to bring to Disney World, Mama June Shannon allegedly plans to take Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s ashes on an upcoming trip to the most magical place on Earth.

Sources close to Shannon revealed to TMZ that the family had planned on spending Christmas at Disney World. Although Cardwell recently passed away, it appears that her ashes are coming with the family as well. It was noted that her ashes will be at the home the family is renting while down in Orlando, Florida for the trip.

Among those who will be going on the trip with Mama June Shannon are Alana ‘Honey Bo Bo’ and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell as well as Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird and her family. Anna’s daughter Kaityln will be on the trip. Cardwell’s ex-husband Michael and their daughter Kylee were also invited.

There are no plans to bring Cardwell’s ashes to the theme park. It has been reported that Kaitlyn is planning to wear a necklace. The piece of jewelry contains some of her mother’s remains.

As previously reported, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell passed away earlier this month. She had been in a nearly year-long battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Mama June Shannon and the rest of the family hosted a public funeral for Cardwell in Georgia days later. Her ashes were divided up and given to family members.

Mama June Shannon Heads to Disney Amid Custody Battle Over Granddaughter Kaitlyn

Mama June Shannon and family’s upcoming Disney World trip comes just days after the reality TV star was informed that Cardwell’s ex-husband Michael filed a lawsuit against her for custody of her granddaughter Kaitlyn.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, Michael is the biological father of Anna’s daughter Kylee. He has full custody of her. Although he is not the biological father of Kaitlyn, Michael argues that the duo has formed a special bond over the years. He stated that he has “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” in Kaitlyn’s life.

Michael further pointed out that he has engaged in consistent caretaking of the child as well. “Both petitioner and parent understood, acknowledged, accepted and behaved as though the petitioner is a parent of the child,” the documents continue. “And accepted full and permanent responsibilities as a parent of the child without expectation of financial compensation.”

Michael pointed out that Anna and Mama June Shannon did not have the best relationship. Anna was raised by her maternal grandmother in Griffin, Georgia from approximately eight years old. She returned to Shannon’s household when she was 17.

“Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life,” the documents revealed. “And went various periods of time without speaking to her. Likewise, June’s presence in the minor child’s life has been inconsistent.”