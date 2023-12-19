Mama June in Custody Battle for Granddaughter Following Anna Cardwell’s Death

Less than two weeks after the passing of her daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Mama June Shannon is now in a custody battle over her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

According to The Sun, Cardwell’s ex-husband Michael has filed a lawsuit against Mama June Shannon for the custody of Kaitlyn. Michael is the biological father of Anna’s youngest daughter Kylee and has full custody of her. In the lawsuit’s documents, Michael stated he has “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role in Kaityn’s life.

The documents further pointed out that Cardwell’s ex has “engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child.”

Although he and Mama June Shannon’s daughter ultimately called it quits in 2017, he still had a regular visitation schedule with Kylee, which included time with Kaitlyn. He further pointed out that he has an independent relationship with Kaitlyn.

“Both petitioner and parent understood, acknowledged, accepted and behaved as though the petitioner is a parent of the child,” the documents continue. “And accepted full and permanent responsibilities as a parent of the child without expectation of financial compensation.”

Anna’s ex also shared that Kaitlyn’s father is a man named Caleb Clark, who allegedly never took a DNA test nor has supported Kaitlyn. He noted that Clark has no legal rights to her.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Ex Addressed the Rough Relationship Between Her and Mama June Shannon

Meanwhile, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s ex Michael also addressed the rough relationship between her and her mother Mama June Shannon.

In the court documents, Michael stated that Anna had been raised by her maternal grandmother in Griffin, Georgia. She had done so since she was approximately eight years old. She only returned to Mama June Shannon’s household when she was 17.

“Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life,” the documents revealed. “And went various periods of time without speaking to her. Likewise, June’s presence in the minor child’s life has been inconsistent.”

Michael pointed out that he has and still is paying for Kaitlyn’s education as well. “Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child’s life since she was eight months old,” the documents read. “And has continued to do so even after years from his divorce from Anna.”

Michael added he is the only living person who has shown a constant and continuous interest in Kaitlyn’s well-being.

Mama June Shannon was served with the court papers on Sunday, Dec. 17.