Mama June Reveals ‘Rotten’ Teeth 3 Years After Spending $40K on Veneers

Three years after spending $40,000 on her veneers, Mama June Shannon shows off her “rotten” teeth.

In a recent TikTok video, Shannon was seen enjoying some treats and ice cream at a confectionary in Covington, Georgia called Scoops. While chatting about supporting the small business, viewers quickly noticed her teeth looked unhealthy – with multiple stains and noticeable damage.

in a post on Reddit, critics quickly began to question what was up with Mama June’s teeth. “Her ‘veneers’ are a composite resin,” one Reddit user explained. “They will absolutely discolor if they have not been properly cured and make contact with certain substances.”

Another Reddit user said that her veneers are so “methed up” and her “mother up teeth stumps” are so rotten due to her abuse and lack of hygiene. “They can’t even hold veneers,” they wrote.

Other Reddit users accuse Mama June of doing meth and other drugs once again. “Smoking crack and other hard drugs does this to your teeth,” a Reddit user explained. “See how it’s mostly front teeth off to the side? That’s a telltale sign of where exactly she’s placing the pipe (or straw if she’s smoking off foil). Big sad. We do recover.”

Mama June previously had Inside Edition go into the dentist’s office to have the veneer procedure done. She stated that her drug addiction had destroyed her natural teeth. She also admitted during that interview that she spent $700,000 in “seven or eight months” on drugs with her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak.

Mama June Recently Insisted She’s Sober as Rumors Circulate About Her Doing Drugs Again

In late Dec. 2023, Mama June Shannon addressed the recent rumors of her being back on drugs. This was after her followers suspected of her being on drugs while she kept “ducking down” during a live stream on TikTok.

‘I have been straight sober since Jan 27, 2020,” Shannon explained. “I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke cigarettes, and I don’t drink.”

Mama June also pointed out that during the TikTok live streaming, she had been cooking. Which explains why she kept ducking down. She then said she has never failed a drug test since becoming sober. “That doesn’t keep me clean,” she clarified. “I keep me clean.”

Shannon went to jail in 2019 on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station. Her ex was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with domestic violence.