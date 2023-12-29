Mama June Insists She’s ‘Straight Sober’ Amid Rumors of Drug Use on TikTok Live

Despite recent rumors that she was doing drugs while on TikTok, Mama June Shannon shut down the gossip by stating she has been sober for years.

TMZ reports that during a recent live stream on the social media platform, Mama June was seen rambling about others criticizing her. She then started ducking down below the camera’s line of sight repeatedly.

Although the critics were quick to suggest she was back to doing drugs, June told the media outlet, “I have been straight sober since Jan 27, 2020. I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke cigarettes and I don’t drink.”

Mama June further explained that during the live streaming, she was cooking. She was bending down to read the comments, further pointing out that she was blind in her right eye. This makes it difficult for her to read.

June pointed out that she takes weekly drug tests as a requirement for her show Mama June: From Not to Hot. She noted that she has never failed a test. “That doesn’t keep me clean,” she assured. “I keep me clean.”

June was arrested in 2019 for felony drug possession alongside her ex Geno Doak. She once stated she spent $1 million on cocaine. Her drug use came to an end following an intervention from her family.

Mama June Shannon Recently Opened Up About Her Past Drug Use

In June 2023, Mama June spoke out about her past drug use and addiction. She told the DailyMail she couldn’t believe she spent $1 million on cocaine.

“I say that a lot to my husband [Justin Stroud],” she said. “I would be like, ‘Man, why in the hell did I blow all that money?’ I am always thinking about that. I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can’t dwell on it.”

Mama June also admitted she hated herself over the things she did during her “darkest” days. “I don’t remember, like, a lot of that time frame. Just bits and pieces and stuff,” she explained. “But the biggest, stupidest thing I’ve done is spend that much money on drugs. Now I’ve gone back to being like penny-pinching, and Justin tells me I’m a money hoarder.”

Mama June went on to add that her drug addiction cost her $3,000 a day. Although she is now sober and has been for over three years, she’s now suffering from a series of unidentified health issues.