Mama June in Tears Over Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Cancer Battle in New ‘Family Crisis’ Trailer

Mama June Shannon and her family confront the battle against her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer in Mama June: Family Crisis. The new season of the WE tv series, premiering on February 9, released a trailer showing the unwavering support of Anna’s loved ones as she bravely confronts a stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis.

“I can’t say if my daughter is going to be here in five years cause I don’t know,” Mama June tearfully explains. The trailer also reveals that Anna, during her illness, secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney.

The latest season of the show was recorded before Anna’s unfortunate passing on December 9, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was only 29 at the time of her death.

Alongside the release of the trailer on January 4, WE tv also unveiled the official storyline description for Anna’s courageous battle against cancer in the upcoming season. “This season, Anna is hit with a devastating cancer diagnosis – stage 4 adrenal carcinoma – forcing her to undergo aggressive treatment,” it reads. “The family must rally to care for Anna and her daughters during this challenging time while navigating their own next steps.”

Ahead of ‘Family Crisis’ Mama June Shared That Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had Passed

On Sunday, December 10, Mama June shared on Instagram the heartbreaking news of Anna’s passing. She revealed that Anna had peacefully left this world the previous night, surrounded by her loving family. “[Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell] passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time.”

In March 2023, it came to light that Anna had been bravely fighting cancer, although her diagnosis actually took place in January 2023. People verified that the TV personality had been experiencing “stomach aches” and subsequently discovered that the cancer had spread to her liver, kidney, and lungs.

In February 2023, Anna initiated her chemotherapy treatment. She underwent her third round of chemo in May. Throughout her treatments, Anna’s mother and sisters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 18, and Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, stood by her side at the hospital. Anna was a devoted mother to her daughters, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

The latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis drops on Friday, February 9th at 9 pm ET, exclusively on We tv.