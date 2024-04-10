Mama June Admits She Hasn’t Seen Granddaughter Kylee Since Daughter Anna’s Funeral

Nearly four months after Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away after battling cancer, Mama June Shannon has revealed she hasn’t seen her granddaughter Kylee since the late reality TV star’s funeral.

While promoting her reality series Mama June: Family Crisis, Shannon opened up about the situation between her and Anna’s daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

“This is the truth,” Shannon said. “Kylee’s dad shouldn’t be raising Kylee and I shouldn’t be raising Kaitlyn. [Their] mother, Anna, should be raising them and that’s what I say over and over and over again.”

Mama June also said she has told Kaitlyn often that she will never replace her mother. She further claimed she hadn’t seen Kylee since Anna’s funeral. The eight-year-old has been in the custody of her father, Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

Shannon currently has custody of Kaityln. This is due to Anna never publicly revealing who the 11-year-old’s father is. She pointed out that Kaitlyn continues to thrive and is doing well despite her world being “tossed upside down.”

“I can’t answer for Kylee because we have seen her since the funeral,” Mama June continued. “But Kaitlyn is doing amazing. She’s going to public school. She’s doing more amazing than she was in her private school as far as grades and stuff.”

Shannon did say she’s sure that Kaitlyn has her good days and bad days. “Just like me, I have my good days, my bad days.”

In regards to how she has been doing since her daughter’s passing, Mama June said it’s been an emotional time.

Anna’s final appearances on the show will be released this summer. The episodes will be about Anna’s struggles as she went through treatment.

“That’s going to be traumatic for a bunch of us to watch,” Shannon added.

Mama June Was Involved in a Custody Battle For Kaitlyn Following Anna’s Death

Weeks following Anna’s death, Mama June was involved in a lawsuit over the custody of Kaitlyn.

Anna’s ex, Michael had filed a lawsuit against Shannon for the custody of the 11-year-old. He stated in the court documents that he had fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” in Kaitlyn’s life.

Michael also claimed that he “engaged in the consistent caretaking” of Kaitlyn. He also established a bond and dependent relationship with her as well. He further stated that while he and Anna ended their marriage in 2017, he was still very much involved in Kaitlyn’s life.

“Both petitioner and parent understood, acknowledged, accepted and behaved as though the petitioner is a parent of the child,” Michael’s lawsuit stated. “And accepted full and permanent responsibilities as a parent of the child without expectation of financial compensation.”

Although Anna never revealed the identity of Kaitlyn’s father to the public, Michael stated a man named Caleb Clark was the child’s biological father. However, he pointed out that Clark does not have any legal to Kaitlyn.