Major Update on Suge Knight’s Appeal

Former Death Row Records mogul Suge Knight’s latest attempt to overturn his 28-year prison sentence went before a judge. However, things didn’t go Knight’s way.

Los Angeles County Judge Laura F. Priver has rejected Knight’s appeal request, citing an excessive delay in filing and questioning the sincerity of his claims, per Rolling Stone. Knight alleged that the delay was due to inadequate legal representation by his former attorney.

“It is clear that the petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe,” Judge Priver opened in her ruling. “He was able to file the writ in a timely manner had he chosen to do so.” The judge pointed out other motions Knight had filed as proof that he was capable of submitting legal paperwork without any problems.

Suge Knight’s attorney, David Kenner, issued a statement expressing his clear disagreement with the decision.

“I find this decision to be shocking and unconscionable,” Kenner explained to Rolling Stone. “I think the court has grossly erred in the decision it rendered, I think it is legally improper and the court did not follow the law.”

Suge Knight Claimed Vision Loss and Covid Disrupted His Ability to File an Appeal

Knight submitted his petition in 2023, citing several challenges that hindered his ability to file an appeal. He claimed that being in permanent prison housing, the COVID-19 pandemic, and losing vision in one eye greatly impacted his ability to work on his case.

Meanwhile, Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in San Diego for a 2015 hit-and-run incident that resulted in a manslaughter conviction. The case involved the death of local businessman Terry Carter. Knight claimed he was fleeing for his life after being violently ambushed.

However, prosecutors claimed that Knight deliberately ran over Carter due to a personal dispute. They argued that his actions stemmed from frustration after being denied access to a meeting with Dr. Dre and Ice Cube earlier that day regarding the movie Straight Outta Compton.

In 2018, Knight accepted a plea deal, leaving the future of any potential appeals for his sentence uncertain.

Of course, Knight (born Marion Hugh Knight Jr.) once dominated the music industry as a powerhouse executive and producer. As a driving force behind Death Row Records, he played a pivotal role in the success of three iconic albums: Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle (1993), Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez on Me (1996), and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic (1992).