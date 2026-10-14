Pop Singer-Songwriter Reveals Engagement

Singer-songwriter Emma Klein is getting married. The pop artist made the announcement on Instagram recently.

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“We did it!!!! The best day of our lives yet! 10.09.26,” she captioned the post.

Klein shared a series of pictures featuring her and fiancé Garret Fracol from the moment he proposed. The rest of the pictures show Klein and Fracol embracing, and Klein showing off her engagement ring.

Klein’s comment section is full of people expressing their excitement and wishing the couple well.

“crying in the club😭💛 i love you guys sm,” one person wrote.

“Emma!!!!! Garrett!!!! AHHHHH!!!!! So so so happy for you both♥️,” another added.

“THE LOVE YOU DESERVE SWEET EMMA GIRL! 👏👏👏💘💘💘💘💘,” someone else wrote.

“😱😱😱 oh my gosh yes!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼 congrats!!!!”

“So awesome, and I was lucky enough to be there when you met!!🍾🍾🍾❤️❤️❤️”

On Sept. 19, Klein shared a post commemorating the couple’s seventh anniversary. “Happy 7 years @garrettfracol 💃,” she wrote to accompany a compilation video of some of her favorite moments with Fracol.

Many of Klein’s Instagram posts feature Fracol. In August, she shared a series of pictures from a trip they made to attend a wedding. She made a similar post in June.