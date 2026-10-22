NBA Player’s Wife Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and his wife, Emma Pritchard, are expecting their first child together after sharing a pregnancy announcement on social media.

Videos by Suggest

The couple revealed the news on July 5, 2026, through a joint Instagram post featuring a Polaroid-style photograph of Emma showing her baby bump in a bikini while Payton lovingly held her belly.

They captioned the announcement, “Sweetest summer yet 💕,” offering followers a glimpse into their excitement as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Friends And Fans Wish The Couple Happiness

The post drew supportive messages from fans and followers, who celebrated the couple’s upcoming transition into parenthood. However, the couple did not disclose the baby’s sex or Emma’s expected due date in the announcement.

“CONGRATS!!!! So happy for you guys,” yelled one.

“!!!!!!!🥹💗 crying all over again!!!!!!!” exclaimed another.

“Baby finna come out from half court,” joked a third.

Payton, 28, plays for the Boston Celtics in the National Basketball Association, while Emma, 24, works as a content creator. She has built an online presence through lifestyle content and social media posts.

The pregnancy announcement marks another significant milestone for the couple, who married on August 10, 2024, at Wychmere Beach Club in Harwich Port, Massachusetts.

Their wedding welcomed 257 guests and featured a New England coastal theme inspired by Emma’s Cape Cod roots. Former NBA player Blake Griffin, who previously played alongside Payton, officiated the ceremony.

The celebrations lasted three days and included a welcome party, a rehearsal dinner, the wedding ceremony, and a pool party. Several Celtics players, head coach Joe Mazzulla, and team owner Wyc Grousbeck also attended the festivities.

Before their wedding, Payton proposed to Emma in July 2023. The pair had made their relationship public in February of that year after first connecting through Instagram and later reconnecting on the dating app Raya.

Emma previously expressed enthusiasm about building a life with her husband. She previously told PEOPLE that they are “most excited about having the person you love being there with you through your highest and lowest moments and growing together through anything.”