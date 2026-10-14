Rockstar Exits Band to Focus on Her ‘Wellbeing’ and Obtaining Her MBA

Musician Taylor Kraemer is making a major career change. Kraemer, a member of the rock band VIAL, announced that she’s stepping away from the band.

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“I’ve recently made the massive (and equally scary) decision to take a step back from VIAL,” she said in an Instagram post on the group’s page.

“After 7.5 years as a founder of the band, co-lead vocalist, one of the lead songwriters, bassist, keytarist, social media manager, and wearer of many other hats, this comes as much of a shock to me as I’m sure it does to you. Ultimately I had to do what was right for my and my wellbeing. I need to be spending more time focusing on my health, family, friends, cats, community, and, as of recent, obtaining my MBA.”

She went on to say “I’m grateful to my bandmates for the years of great memories we spent on the road together. Kraemer also expressed gratitude for “every second” she spent getting to know the band’s fans over the years.

“I’m so glad I could write so many songs that touched so many lives and helped people find community and belonging.”

Kraemer also announced that she will continue making music, directing fans to her additional social media accounts.

In response, the remaining members of VIAL also shared a message about Kraemer’s departure.

“Hey guys, KT and Katie here to say that we’re sad that Taylor has left, but we understand and support her decision and wish her the very best!” they wrote. “Meanwhile, we are on tour with L7 and having an absolute blast playing for and meeting all of you! Can’t wait to share more music, news, shows, and everything else the future of VIAL holds!! Love ya love ya.”