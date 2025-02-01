Major Update on Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Charges

Federal prosecutors in New York filed a superseding indictment on Thursday, stating that Sean “Diddy” Combs’s alleged sex crimes spanned nearly two decades.

Prosecutors claim Combs “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” for much longer than first alleged. The indictment does not introduce any new criminal charges but expands on the alleged racketeering conspiracy, which prosecutors now claim went from 2004 to 2024, per ABC News.

Prosecutors added more victims to the allegations of Combs’ sex trafficking. The updated indictment states that Combs assaulted women, as well as “employees, witnesses to his abuse, and others.”

Of course, at least one now infamous act of violence was caught on tape.

A video allegedly shows Combs kicking, dragging, and throwing a vase at his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. According to the indictment, Combs and his associates paid hotel security $100,000 to obtain the footage.

Prosecutors Allege Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Engaged in ‘Commercial Sex Acts’

The updated indictment claims that Combs used force, threats, and coercion to make at least three women, identified by number, participate in “commercial sex acts.” He called these events “Freak Offs,” though some allegedly involved just him and one female victim, according to the indictment.

“Like the Freak Offs, these commercial sex acts involving Combs and a female victim were prearranged, sometimes lasted multiple days, were sometimes electronically recorded by Combs, and often involved Combs distributing a variety of controlled substances to the victim, in part to keep the victim obedient and compliant,” the new indictment detailed.

Diddy has not yet responded to the latest indictment. However, he previously pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution. His trial begins on May 5.

Prosecutors said the new indictment is unlikely to change the trial schedule.

Diddy’s Defense Attorney Calls the Prosecution’s Theory ‘Flawed’

“The latest Indictment contains no new offenses,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told ABC News. “The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial,” Agnifilo added.

Last month, Combs withdrew his request for release on bail. Since his arrest in September, he has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.