Cassie Ventura’s Songwriter Says She Witnessed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Screaming’ at Singer

Cassie Ventura’s songwriter, Tiffany Red, isn’t holding back, claiming she heard Sean “Diddy” Combs cursing out his then-girlfriend.

Videos by Suggest

In ABC’s “Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20,” which aired on Wednesday, Red, 37, offered insights into the tumultuous relationship between Ventura, 38, and Combs, 54, who were in a relationship from 2007 to 2018.

Red remembered a night in 2015 when she overheard a phone call in which Combs harshly criticized Ventura.

“I remember her being like, ‘You wanna see something crazy?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And she answered the phone,” Red recalled.

“As soon as he answered — ‘B–h,’ where the f–k are you?’ He was so upset that she was out,” Red alleged of Diddy, who was arrested last month for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. “I remember him screaming and saying, ‘Is someone in the car with you? I know someone is in the car with you.’”

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attending the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in January 2018. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The songwriter alleged that she witnessed Combs yelling at his then-girlfriend during Ventura’s 29th birthday celebration in August 2015.

“I walk out the room and right behind the door, there’s his security around him, they have her in the corner, and he’s in her face and he’s cussing her out,” Red claimed.

“He was really mad, he was really close to her face and she just had her head down. When I was standing over to the side, she just was kind of looking up at me,” she added.

Tiffany Red Recalls Everyone Around Diddy Being ‘Afraid of Him’

Red also noted the grim tone of the party that night.

“My sense was that everybody around him was afraid of him,” she recalled.

When asked about the source of others’ fear, Red called the veteran rapper “explosive” and highlighted his incredible power during that time.

“What you gonna do? [Diddy has] the keys to the cities. He’s friends with the politicians. He’s friends with this person,” she insisted. “Who’s gonna challenge that? And when? And be believed? Yeah right.”

Cassie and Diddy dated from 2007 to 2018.(Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Red also claimed she felt intimidated by Diddy when she first met the “Come With Me” wordsmith. He also pushed on Red’s professional relationship with Cassie.

“He was like, ‘So she’s talking to you, huh.’ And then he just looked at me, and then he walked away,” Red claimed. “I felt intimidated. It felt like he didn’t want her talking to me.”