Danity Kane Member Details ‘Troubling Interactions’ With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Former member of the girl group Danity Kane, D. Woods, is speaking out about some “troubling interactions” she previously had with rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

Woods recently spoke with ABC News‘ Eva Pilgrim on Good Morning America to discuss her experience working with the music producer. The musical group Danity Kane was originally discovered by Combs himself, who worked with them from 2005-2008.

“I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed,” Woods said on the show. “You know, he is looked at as a hero of our community, and myself included, I looked up to him too. So a lot of people don’t want to believe that their hero can be this other person.”

Combs is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York after his arrest back in September. The producer was charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

According to the federal indictment, he allegedly “ran an enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes.”

Woods went on to explain that Combs was often verbally abusive towards her and the other members of Danity Kane.

“He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you,” Woods told Pilgrim.

Woods Will Take Part In New Documentary “The Fall of Diddy”

Woods was asked what she might say to Combs today if she had the chance. She responded, “I honestly do not know, but I don’t think you really have to say anything, as long as I’m holding my head up high and my shoulders back.”

According to ABC News, Woods will also be speaking to the filmmakers of the upcoming Investigation Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy. The documentary will be available to stream on Jan. 27th and will air on Investigation Discovery and Max.

Combs, however, continues to deny all of the allegations against him. His attorneys have even responded to the anticipated release of the new documentary in a recent statement.

They said, “The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations.”

They continued, “He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction.”