Major Rock/Blues Musician Partially Loses Hearing, Diagnosed With ‘Acute Acoustic Trauma’

A major rock/blues musician has revealed that he partially lost his hearing. Doctors have diagnosed him with “acute acoustic trauma.”

Videos by Suggest

Taking to Instagram, rock/blues musician Joe Bonamassa revealed his tragic diagnosis. He explained what the doctors said about his condition.

He writes, “Auditory health update: Last night during the latter half of the Austin show at @acllive ( Not their fault!! A really great venue and crew!), my right ear pretty much lost 80 percent of its high end.”

The rock/blues musician confirmed, “For audio folks, it approximately ranges from 600 hz to about 12k-ish. The advice the doctors, both local to Shreveport and my trusted/ legendary ENT Dr. Joseph Sugarman in Los Angeles, gave me was not to be around any loud noises until cleared to do so again.”

Major Rock/Blues Musician Loses Hearing

The musician concluded, “The diagnosis was Acute Acoustic Trauma. Given that..I feel fine and am I am in good voice and playing shape. The silver lining was being able to spend a few low volume, non amplified, limited “right side hearing” hours with a lifelong inspiration and friend and @rockhall member Mr. James Burton and his family in Shreveport this afternoon. A national treasure and a world class human being. It was an honor as always. @jamesburtonstudios Love you my friend. 😎👍👂 Again, my apologies to folks of Shreveport for having to reschedule.”

The news comes after Joe canceled a show in Shreveport. At the time, he revealed that he suffered an ear injury while performing in Austin. Due to the cancellation, the musician refunded everyone’s tickets for the event.

Fans wished the musician well in his recovery.

One wrote, “I’m going thru the same hearing problems, plus now a “trigger finger” operation I need on my left hand….what a drag! Hey, JB with JB! I love James…we’ve been friends a long time!”

Another wrote, “One of the hazards of your profession. Hope all goes well with the healing process. Love you.”

Yet another wrote, “Good attitude and thanks for the update. I know a lot of us ‘loud volume guys’ have struggled with some hearing issues over the years, and I’m glad you’re taking care of yourself.”