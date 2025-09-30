beloved-musician-danny-thompson-has-died.

Danny Thompson, the veteran musician who worked with Pentangle and John Martyn, and collaborated with artists like Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel, has died.

Thompson passed away at home in Rickmansworth, England, on September 23, according to music outlet Clash.

The beloved bass player’s Instagram confirmed the news of his death.

“A musician who was both beloved and admired by everybody he worked with, his body of work is unparalleled in its quality and also in the incredibly varied number of musicians he worked with,” the statement read in part.

Danny Thompson posing with his 1865 Gand double bass ‘Victoria’, in 2012. (Photo by Will Ireland/Prog Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Future via Getty Images)

The post went on to highlight Thompson’s career milestones.

“From Kate Bush and John Martyn, to his role as a founding member of the legendary band Pentangle; from featuring on the Thunderbirds theme tune, and playing bass for Roy Orbison when The Beatles were still the opening act; to collaborations with jazz greats like Tubby Hayes and Stan Tracey, as well as work with Donovan, June Tabor, Nick Drake, Richard Thompson, and The Blind Boys of Alabama.”

“Danny was a force of nature,” the statement added. “A player who served the song and who enriched the lives of every single person he met. He will be sorely missed.”

Yusuf / Cat Stevens also paid tribute to the renowned musician, calling him a “beloved friend’ on X.

My beloved friend and brother in faith, Hamza (Danny) Thompson, just passed away. Back to the Creator, Who guided him to peace#Peace #HamzaDannyThompson #Bass pic.twitter.com/MB7QzglTTZ — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) September 24, 2025

Thompson was born in Teignmouth in April 1939. At 13, he built his first bass using a tea chest and upgraded to a Gand double bass at 15, according to Uncut.

Danny Thompson’s Career Included Touring Alongside The Beatles

By 16, he was performing in Soho dive bars. After completing national service in 1963, he joined Roy Orbison’s tour, supported by The Beatles, playing electric bass for the first and only time.

Thompson then played in the rising British blues and jazz scene, working with Alexis Korner, Ginger Baker, and John McLaughlin. In 1967, he co-founded Pentangle, a folk-jazz band, with John Renbourn, Jacqui McShee, Terry Cox, and Bert Jansch. Thompson’s distinct double bass style was central to the group.

English double bassist Danny Thompson performs at the Isle of Wight Festival on August 30, 1970. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

After leaving Pentangle in 1972, he became a key collaborator for John Martyn during a prolific period of albums, from Bless The Weather to One World. Highly sought after by jazz, folk, and pop artists, Thompson also played with Kate Bush (on The Dreaming and Hounds Of Love), David Sylvian, Talk Talk, and Everything But The Girl.

In 1987, he began a solo career that led to the release of five albums. He also contributed to more than ten albums with fellow folk-rock pioneer Richard Thompson.

Thompson is survived by his wife, Sylvia, and his son, Dan Jr.