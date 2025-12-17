Country Musician Dies of Cancer: Bryan Keeling Was 59

Bryan Keeling, a respected country music drummer and session musician who played on tracks with some of the genre’s most notable artists, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Keeling passed away on December 6, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, following a long fight with the disease. His brother, Brad Keeling, confirmed that Keeling died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in a statement to Saving Country Music. “He truly was one of the most talented drummers I’ve ever heard. What a great legacy,” Brad wrote.

A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Keeling made his mark on the music world with a style that blended rock energy and country sensibility. He first gained widespread recognition as the drummer for Shooter Jennings’ band, The .357s, where his dynamic playing helped define the group’s sound during its most active years.

Keeling’s career spanned multiple facets of the music industry. Beyond his work with The .357s, he toured with rock outfit Fuel and blues-rock artist Eric Sardinas and Big Motor. As a sought-after session musician, he contributed to recordings by a wide range of artists, from mainstream performers such as Pink and Macy Gray to country figures including Jessie Colter. He also played on the Waylon Forever album, a project honoring the legacy of Waylon Jennings.

In recent years, Keeling shifted his focus to studio work in Nashville, where he continued to lend his expertise to projects across genres. Even as he battled cancer, he remained connected to the music community and appreciative of the life he had built through his art.

Former Bandmate Pays Tribute To Bryan Keeling

Ted Russell Kamp, a fellow The .357s bandmate, paid a tribute to Bryan Keeling on Facebook.

Kamp wrote that Keeling was “a dear friend as well as a powerful and soulful musician.”

“Bryan was a true powerhouse and when he believed in something – whether it was a song, a friendship or a night out on the town – he gave it everything he had. I’m honored to have know him and play with him for as many shows as we did. We played about 200 shows a year together between 2005 to 2012.”