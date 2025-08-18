Louisiana Man Accused Of Hijacking Construction Crane, Causing Car Crashes And Interstate Closure

A 37-year-old Louisiana man, Matthew Vincent, is accused of hijacking a construction crane in Vinton, causing multiple car crashes and forcing a prolonged interstate closure.

According to a Louisiana State Police (LSP) release, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 16. At around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to Interstate westbound in Vinton. They had received multiple reports of multiple vehicles striking a construction crane in a work zone.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the crane had been positioned in the median, with its cables hanging over Interstate 10. As a result, the cables struck a passing vehicle, with three subsequent crashes occurring shortly after.

Two people were injured, the construction crane was heavily damaged, and “significant property damage” was reported. The incident led to a “prolonged closure” of Interstate 10.

LSP Bureau of Investigations detectives responded to the area. While processing the scene, they discovered a Ram pickup truck key fob inside the construction crane. Then, in a field south of Interstate 10, troopers found a Ram pickup truck.

Arrested And Charged

Vincent was found nearby, and the key fob was confirmed to belong to the vehicle. LSP revealed that the 37-year-old man had driven his truck off Louisiana Highway 108 and through the field, becoming stuck as a result.

Then, Vincent abandoned the vehicle, crossed I-10, “unlawfully entered” the construction crane, and manipulated the crane boom over the interstate westbound lanes, the LSP alleged.

Although a motive was not mentioned by the LSP, Vincent might have intended to use the crane to pull out his stuck truck.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew Vincent was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is charged wtih simple burglary, aggravated obstruction of a highway, negligent injuring, hit and run driving, criminal mischief, and pedestrian on the interstate.

Court records obtained by the New York Post reveal that Vicent’s bond was set at $3,500.

The LSP added that they are still investigating the incident. As of August 16, detectives were contemplating the possibility of an accomplice. They have instructed potential witnesses to come forward and contact the LSP by submitting an anonymous report.