18-Year-Old Dies In Fatal Car Crash After Graduation Dinner

An 18-year-old has tragically died in a fatal car crash just hours after his graduation.

Videos by Suggest

According to a report by WPTV, the incident occurred on I-95 in Martin County on Saturday, May 17 at around 8:30 PM. Martin County Fire Rescue reportedly said two male occupants died at the scene. Emergency services transported a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Per CBS 12, 18-year-old Hendry Aceituno Gudiño was one of the victims in the single-vehicle crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the 52-year-old driver lost control of the car at the Martin Highway exit. It’s unclear what happened before the incident, but he fatally crashed into a guardrail.

WPTV interviewed a motorcyclist, Dino Faiella, who was heading home at the time and witnessed the crash. He told the outlet, “As we were going, there was cars racing in and out of traffic.” Faiella stopped to help when he saw the accident, “There was no way I was just not going to jump out and help and at least see what I could do. We checked his pulse, and as soon as we started rendering aid, FHP was literally on scene within seconds.” He reportedly said, “Just slow down. It’s not worth it. Just slow down.”

A GoFundMe Is Live To Help The Family With Expenses

A report by People explains that Hendry had graduated from Boca Raton Community High School earlier that day. The trio was returning home from a celebratory meal before the accident. Hendry’s mother, Anielka Gudiño, told WPTV in an interview, “It’s a tragic death, and I think nobody deserves to die like that. Very painful. Everything is painful. A teen full of life, 18 years old. He had a whole life ahead of him.

Roberto Hurtado has set up a GoFundMe to support Hendry’s family after the tragedy. The post says that May 17 was supposed to be one of the happiest days of their lives and that Hendry was “kind, hardworking, and full of love.” The fundraiser aims to “cover funeral expenses, transportation, and support his family during this difficult time.”