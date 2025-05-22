Little Boy Orphaned After Parents Die In Freak Accidents Hours Apart

A young boy lost both his parents last week. They died in two separate road accidents while his father was on his way to his mother.

According to a news release by the Louisiana State Police, there were “Two Overnight Fatal Crashes” on Friday, May 16. Troopers responded to two fatal incidents that morning on LA 67 in separate parishes. The first occurred at around 2:00 AM. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Lemon Road. Investigators say that Alexus Lee, 25, was driving her Toyota Highlander before she exited the road and hit a culvert. The impact flipped her vehicle, and when emergency services arrived, they declared Lee dead at the scene.

Less than two hours later, at around 3:45 AM, Troopers responded to another incident on LA 67. This time, at Idlewood Road. 35-year-old John Collins was reportedly driving his Chevrolet Camaro at high speed. Investigators believe he misjudged a turn, exited the road, and smashed into a tree. The force of the crash ejected Collins from the vehicle, killing him at the scene.

Authorities say that neither driver was wearing a seat belt when they crashed.

The Two Victims Were Parents

The police report does not reveal a link between the two accidents. However, a report by WAFB explains that the victims had a child together, 4-year-old Gabriel. They were also engaged and due to marry next year. When Troopers arrived at the scene of Lee’s crash, investigators called Collins to explain the situation. He was rushing to the scene when he had his accident.

In an interview with the outlet, Collin’s mother, Sandra, said about Gabriel, “He’s just having a little problem comprehending that we can’t talk to them, we can’t see them. But he understands that they are asleep.” She added, “The two families will blend, and we will do whatever it takes to give him a good life.”

Fighting back tears, Arthur Collins told WAFB, “I love them, and I’m going to miss both of them, and I will find the strength to go ahead.” A joint celebration of the couple’s lives was held on Wednesday.