Train Crashes Into Family Crossing Bridge, Killing Mother, Daughter, And 5-Year-Old Girl, Injuring Toddler

An Ohio train crashed into a family crossing a bridge in Fremont. As a result, a mother and her daughter were killed. A five-year-old girl went missing at the time, but her body was found by authorities in a local river. A 14-month-old baby survived the crash and is hospitalized.

According to Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez, as reported by WTVG, the incident took place during the evening of Sunday, May 18. At the time, a grandmother, 58, her daughter, 38, and her granddaughters were crossing the Miles Newton Bridge. It is unclear why the family was on the train tracks at the time.

The Norfolk Southern train struck the family, killing the grandmother and her daughter, the mother of the five-year-old and 14-month-old. Fremont Safety Service Director Ken Frost stated that all four ended up in the waters of the Sandusky River, as reported by WOIO.

First responders arrived at the area at around 7:30 p.m. At the time, the five-year-old girl was nowhere to be found. Multiple dive teams searched for her on the river during the night. On Monday, May 19, at around noon, the five-year-old’s body was finally found, shortly after Mayor Sanchez held a conference.

Toddler Survives

The 14-month-old baby girl was successfully pulled from the water by fishermen. They were able to successfully perform CPR on the girl, which led to her being able to breathe again, as per Director Frost. The toddler is currently hospitalized at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

While many details surrounding the incident are currently unknown, Mayor Sanchez stated that the family, whose names are being withheld, came from Indiana for a fishing trip. According to him, the Sandusky River is a popular fishing spot during white bass season.

“This is a very very unfortunate tragedy that has hit our community,” Sanchez said during the press conference.

Norfolk Southern shared a statement with WTVG following the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the community during this difficult time. We are working closely with local authorities on their investigation,” the statement read.