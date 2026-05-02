major-airline-shuts-down-after-34-years-of-operation

An airline famous for cheap flights and sassy ads has flown its last flight, going out of business after more than three decades.

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Indeed, Spirit Airlines announced Saturday it has ceased operations after 34 years.

The frugal airline, known for its bright yellow planes and hundreds of daily flights, has announced an “orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately.” The company employed about 17,000 people, per the Associated Press.

“We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our guests for many years to come,” the airline’s announcement reads.

While customers can expect refunds, they’re on their own when it comes to booking new flights.

According to the AP, the Trump administration had considered a government bailout for the airline, but a deal was never finalized. Last week, Trump had suggested the idea of a bailout after the airline entered bankruptcy for the second time in two years due to soaring jet fuel prices. On May 1, Trump said, “We’re looking at it” and had offered the airline a “final proposal” for a taxpayer-funded takeover.

Booked Spirit Airlines Customers Can Access Special Fares on Other Airlines for a Limited Time

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that travelers booked on Spirit flights can access special fares on other airlines for a limited time. He also said that other carriers would help Spirit pilots and flight attendants get back to their home cities. Duffy advised travelers to check with their credit card company or travel insurance policy regarding refunds.

Spirit Airlines planes are parked at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on May 2, 2026. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Like many airlines, Spirit has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic due to rising operating costs and growing debt. By the time it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024, the airline had lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020.

According to court filings, the struggling airline sought bankruptcy protection again in August 2025, reporting $8.1 billion in debts and $8.6 billion in assets.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Spirit Airlines flew about 1.7 million domestic passengers in February. This is a significant drop from the previous year, with half a million fewer passengers than in February of the prior year.