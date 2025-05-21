Woman Loses Her Entire Family In Fatal Texas Crash

A woman from Texas has lost her entire family after a fatal crash claimed the lives of her husband and children. Police have arrested the driver who hit them.

According to a report by CBS News, the incident occurred on Saturday, May 17, in North Texas. The outlet cites the Texas Department of Public Safety, which states that the collision happened in South Grayson County, just north of Anna, at around 12:30 PM. Police reportedly say Rocky Patterson, 63, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500. He allegedly attempted to pass a truck while driving uphill in a no-passing zone on FM 3133.

Tommy Moorhead III, 47, and his two children, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, were in a Silverado traveling the opposite way. As Patterson switched lanes to overtake the truck, he reportedly slammed into the Silverado. The outlet explains that the collision caused the vehicle with the family inside to catch fire. Emergency Services reportedly pronounced Moorhead and his children dead at the scene. According to Fox 4, the truck was a Toyota Tacoma, and the driver, Dennis Pringle, 74, also sustained injuries. Authorities reportedly treated him at the scene. Emergency services transported Patterson to Baylor Scott White Health.

Patterson Faces Multiple Charges After The Crash

Fox 4 explains that Texas Highway Patrol Troopers obtained a warrant for Patterson’s arrest. He faces three counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony. His combined bond is set at $3 million, and authorities are holding him at the Grayson County Jail.

Carmen Hall has set up a GoFundMe for Brooke Mustard Moorhead, Tommy’s wife. The fundraiser also names the children as her daughter, Lynnlee, and toddler son, Tommy Jr. The post explains that Brooke lost ‘her entire family’ in the horrific collision. “In a single instant, Brooke lost everything. Tommy was a devoted husband and father, a kind soul who worked hard and loved his family with his whole heart. Lynnlee was full of life, joy, and curiosity. Little Tommy Jr. was just beginning his journey in the world, always smiling and full of love.”

The post says they are collecting funds for Brooke to deal with funeral expenses and “the many unexpected expenses that follow such a catastrophic loss.”