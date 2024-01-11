Lindsay Lohan Makes Surprise Appearance at Premiere of New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

At premieres, we wear pink! On Monday, Lindsay Lohan attended the premiere of the Mean Girls musical film adaptation in New York City.

Lohan, the original Cady, graced the event to give her stamp of approval and had a fabulous reunion with the genius behind it all, creator/writer Tina Fey. Footage of the actress stepping across the red carpet (decorated to look like a high school hallway) made its way to social media.

Lindsay Lohan attends the premiere of the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie.



pic.twitter.com/KjDPIzNJB2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

The actress graced the occasion in a stunning long-sleeved black dress which featured an exquisite cutout adorned with shimmering silver crystals. She also paused to take some snapshots with Fey and Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live.

Mean Girls fans were quick to weigh in on Lindsay Lohan’s look at the premiere of the new film. “She hasn’t aged a bit,” one Plastic in training observed. “Lindsay looks gorgeous,” another fan noted. “She’s really embracing the nostalgia! Can’t wait to see her back in action,” a Lohan lover wrote.

Finally, one X (formerly Twitter) user loved the High school-themed red carpet shown in the footage. “Whoever designed this carpet needs a raise IMMEDIATELY!!,” they exclaimed.

The New ‘Mean Girls’ Sees a Different Actress in Lindsay Lohan’s Role

While Lindsay Lohan portrayed Cady Heron in the original Mean Girls, the new 2024 rendition features Angourie Rice in the lead role. Renée Rapp, known for her performance in Sex Lives of College Girls, reprises her Broadway character as Regina George.

Fey, the original film’s writer, is also starring in and writing the movie-musical adaptation and producing the project with Michaels. Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond, crafted the melodies for the musical, while Nell Benjamin penned the lyrics.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, known for their roles as Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners in the iconic 2004 film, recently reunited for a commercial that delighted Mean Girls fans.

The commercial was packed with clever nods to the original teen comedy, leaving fans in awe and even prompting some to suggest it should have been reserved for the Super Bowl. The ad takes us back to the movie’s most memorable moments, including Karen’s (played by Amanda Seyfried) ditzy weather reports and the unforgettable performance of “Jingle Bell Rock” with the seductive Santa costumes to match.

Despite the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated reunion of Mean Girls, fans couldn’t help but notice the conspicuous absence of a key character – Regina George, portrayed by Rachel McAdams.

However, McAdams claims she was out of the loop about the nostalgic ad. “I didn’t know that everyone was doing it,” she recently told Variety. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”