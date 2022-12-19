Lindsay Lohan Recreates Her Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Christmas Outfit For A Festive Christmas Commercial

It was only a matter of time. No, we’re not talking about Lindsay Lohan returning to the big screen or her bringing back her iconic Christmas outfit from Mean Girls. It was only a matter of time until someone mixed together milk and…Pepsi?!

Ok, so maybe no one was waiting for that moment, but it has happened. In a new Pepsi commercial, not only does Lohan recreate her famous Christmas outfit from Mean Girls, but she also tries a new drink– Pilk. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Pepsi mixed with milk. When it comes to what pairs well with milk, apparently the limit does not exist.

Although the drink is supposed to be a take on milk and cookies, “Pilk and cookies,” is it something that we’re only going to leave for Santa this Christmas? Would the big guy really want soda in his milk? Would he think that it’s so fetch or just gross?

Let’s ask Lohan. After all, she had to try the drink that sounds unpalatable. In an Instagram post, Lohan settles the debate. As we watch the celebrity try the disgusting-sounding drink, she remarks, “It’s actually pretty good!”

That’s So…Fetch?

Even if Lohan is just pretending to be plastic and doesn’t care for the drink, we’re excited to have the actress back in the spotlight. Although she’s been out of the limelight for the past decade, the actress has been up to quite a bit and most recently starred in the Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.

However, the iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from Mean Girls is what we’re really thinking about when we see Lohan in the new Pilk commercial. Is the actress hinting that a sequel may be in the making?

Never say never. In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Lohan speculated on a sequel with her Mean Girls co-star, Amanda Seyfried. As the two stars discussed their hit movie, Seyfried asked Lohan, “Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?”

Lohan answered, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical,” the actress admitted, even though she isn’t thrilled about that idea. “I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

For now, fans will just have to watch the original to get their Mean Girls fix. Then again, maybe they can channel their inner mean girl by drinking some Pilk.

