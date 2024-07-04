Lily Allen Reveals Husband David Harbour’s Reaction to Her ‘Slightly Kinky’ New Side Hustle

Lily Allen recently joined OnlyFans, and now she’s opening up about how her husband, David Harbour, is handling her kinky new gig.

Though the subscription-based website mostly hosts sex workers with extreme NSFW content, Allen claims she’s only going to show off pictures of her pristine feet.

On the Thursday, July 4 episode of BBC Sounds’ Miss Me? podcast, co-hosted by Allen and her friend and television presenter Miquita Oliver, Oliver inquired about how Harbour felt regarding her decision to sell photos of her feet online.

Allen confirmed that Harbour is pleased with the decision to show off her little piggies. “He thinks it’s great,” the singer insisted.

Allen explained, “At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”

“I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you,” Oliver quipped. “And we’re just kind of surfing both. So, yeah, I bet you’re having a great time.”

“Well, you know what? It’s because, in childhood, I was devoid of both,” Allen reflected. “So, look, I’m just having my day in the sun.”

Relax, David Harbour: Lily Allen Claims Her Kinky Side Hustle Won’t Go Any Further

On Tuesday, July 2, Allen made the official announcement that she’s putting her best foot forward by selling feet photos.

She shared a link to an OnlyFans page on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a photo of her feet covered by an Italian flag-styled heart emoji, and captioned it “La dolce feeta.”

Meanwhile, Allen boasted that her little piggies are making her “toe daddies” quite pleased.

“I have been creating foot content for the past week or so for a select group of foot enthusiasts on a specialist social media site,” Allen later explained on the podcast. “My toe daddies are very happy with the content I am supplying.”

However, David Harbour need not worry: Lily Allen claims her kinky side hustle stops at her pretty paws.

“It ends in the same place that it starts — it’s only feet,” she insisted to Oliver on the podcast. “I’ve got very strict guidelines. And believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff and I take such pleasure in just saying: only feet, only feet.”