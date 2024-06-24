Lily Allen Admits She ‘Kink-Shames’ Husband David Harbour’s Requests in Bed

Lilly Allen confessed she sometimes has to hit the brakes on some of her husband David Harbour’s more adventurous requests… in bed. It seems the Stranger Things star might occasionally want to go to town in the upside down.

In the episode “Listen B—–! The Sex Stool” from her podcast Miss Me?, the 39-year-old singer and her co-host Miquita Oliver dived deep into the spicy world of sexual preferences.

After spilling about her wild phase at the tail end of her marriage to Sam Cooper, Allen confessed that she occasionally gives her current hubby’s bedroom requests the cold shoulder.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband,” Allen said. “Because he often quite asks for things, and I’m like, ‘No, babe, it’s not happening.’”

However, Allen claims she never outright humiliates her actor husband for his kinky requests.

“I’m not like, ‘You piece of s—, how dare you ask me to do that!’” Allen insisted. “I’m just like, ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache — maybe not tonight.’”

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Lily Allen and David Harbour Began Navigating Their Lives Together in 2019

Allen and Harbour, 49, began their romantic relationship in 2019 and married in 2020. Harbour also became the stepfather to Allen’s daughters, Marnie, 11, and Ethel, 12, from her previous marriage.

“I’m so grateful that I’m not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything,” Harbour gushed to People in 2021.

“We can share this experience of walking through life together,” he added. “I’m always so overcome with gratitude for that. I’ve been alone for most of my life.”

In an interview with GQ, David reminisced about the early days of his relationship with Lily in 2022. He vividly recalled the precise moment he fell in love with the singer on their third date.

“I was just in this phase where I was like, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs…”, he told the outlet at the time. David added, “It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: ‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around.’”