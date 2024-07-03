Singer Lily Allen Launches Side Hustle Selling Feet Pics

Although she has a stellar music career, Lily Allen is looking to make some more money through a feet pic side hustle.

In an Instagram Stories post, Allen gave a sneak peek of her feet subscription through OnlyFans. “La dolce feeta,” she wrote in over the video. She also included a link to her OnlyFans page. She’s currently on vacation in Italy with her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Lily Allen also took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and announced the latest feet pic venture. “Soled Out, big time,” she wrote. “Here’s the link for my future Toe Daddies.”

Soled Out, big time.



here’s the link for my future Toe Daddies – https://t.co/SWKlT0Ayhs https://t.co/IojjE87lz1 — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) July 3, 2024

The “Not Fair” hitmaker has already made seven posts on her OnlyFans account. She launched the site on June 25. The account’s name is Lily Allen FTSE500 and her bio reads “just dipping my toes in.”

The OnlyFans feet account comes just weeks after Lily Allen spoke about selling feet content. During an episode of her BBC podcast, Miss Me? she chatted about the idea with her co-host, Miquita Oliver.

“I have a lady that comes and does my nails,” Allen shared. “They informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

Lilly Allen then noted, “She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans. And I’m like, ‘Not no.’”

Subscription for Allen’s OnlyFans account is $10.

Lily Allen Says She Loves Doing Taboo Things

Lily Allen further admitted during her podcast chat last month that she’s all about doing taboo things, such as feet pics.

“I’m quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves,” she said. “I’ve always wanting to do that. To me, that’s what art is.”

She continued by stating, “That’s what creativity is, helping people come to terms with their own behavior and behavior that society sometimes looks down on. But we’re all just human, right?”

Lily Allen also said she’s not ashamed of her “promiscuous and experimental” past. “I had sex with female sex workers,” she shared. “I knew that this thing existed, and that I’ve been behaving this way, and I thought I was going to take a little bit of the power back and reveal it myself in my book.”

She went on to add, “I think that lots of other people have done the same thing, and I think that when they hear someone like me talk about their own experiences in a non-shameful, sort of matter-of-fact way, then it makes people feel better about themselves.”