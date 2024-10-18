Liam Payne’s Uncomfortable Diddy Encounter Resurfaces After Singer’s Tragic Death at 31

A clip of Liam Payne sharing a strange encounter with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z has resurfaced after the singer’s unexpected death.

Payne made these remarks during a 2017 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. He recounted an encounter with Diddy at a party, describing how the veteran rapper giggled and held onto their handshake for an uncomfortably long time.

“I went over to speak to [Diddy] and Jay-Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled… [he had] the most evil laugh I’ve ever heard. So, I’m a little bit fearful of that man,” Payne, 24 at the time, admitted.

Payne recalled that Diddy held their handshake for an uncomfortably long time, which made him wonder, “When is this going to end?”

Salma Hayek and David Williams joined the singer in the interview.

Payne also recalled getting a bit too close to Jay-Z, resulting in the rapper’s bodyguard checking the young singer with a shove that sent him across the room. Payne quipped that he decided to stay in his lane after that moment.

The video sparked a wave of conspiracy theories on Thursday after Payne’s death and the growing allegations against Diddy. Currently facing trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, Diddy is at the center of a scandal that has shocked fans and the entertainment industry.

Conspiracy Theories Abound Following the Resurfaced Clip of Liam Payne’s Uncomfortable Diddy Encounter

“Liam Payne was put off considerably when he met Diddy for the first time. Liam is now dead. I don’t think that is coincidental,” one conspiracy theorist wrote on X.

Another onlooker noted the demeanor of fellow Graham Norton guest Salma Hayek when Payne started talking about Diddy.

“Watch Salma Hayek’s face drop when Liam Payne mentions P Diddy,” one X denizen wrote upon seeing the resurfaced clip.

Of course, Diddy is currently awaiting trial in a New York jail on federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The clip has resurfaced in light of Payne’s tragic passing in Argentina, where he fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel, resulting in a fractured skull. Payne, a former member of the British boy band One Direction, caused a stir worldwide in the wake of his shocking death.

As fans and media crowded the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo district of Argentina’s capital, the forensics unit worked inside on Thursday, collecting evidence.