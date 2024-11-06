Liam Payne’s Friend, 2 Hotel Employees Being Investigated Over Singer’s Tragic Death at 31

The investigation into Liam Payne‘s death is ramping up. Less than one month after the former One Direction singer died after falling from a balcony at CasaSur Palermo, a Argentinian hotel, TMZ reported new details about the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that officers raided the homes of two hotel employees on Tuesday night. Cops also searched the worker’s lockers and are reviewing security footage from the hotel, the outlet reported.

Police believe that the hotel employees in question had contact with Payne on the day he died, per the outlet.

Cops also raided the home of one of the late singer’s friends, according to the outlet. They identified the pal through text messages on Payne’s phone, per the outlet. TMZ reported that the person was not home at the time of the raid.

What to Know About Liam Payne’s Death

A hotel employee called 911 minutes before the singer died, People reported. Per the outlet, the caller requested that someone come “urgently.” They claimed that they had a guest who was “under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

Daily Mail published photos of Payne’s hotel room, which showed a broken TV set, glass, traces of a white powder, and aluminum foil.

Emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti later told La Nación that Payne died as a result of “very serious injuries” he sustained in the fall.

ABC News later reported that Payne had a “toxic cocktail of drugs” in his system when he fell. The singer had “pink cocaine,” which is a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy, in his system when he died, along with benzodiazepine and cocaine, per the outlet.







